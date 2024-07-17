Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: HBO, max, preview, season 5, true detective, true detective: night country

True Detective Season 5 Tells "Fun, Dark, F****d Up Story": Issa López

With "Night Country" scoring 19 Emmy nominations, True Detective Showwrunner Issa López discusses how "stoked" she is for the fifth season.

HBO's True Detective: Night Country Showrunner Issa López had some very interesting things to share about the still-being-mapped-out fifth season last month, noting that there will be "different characters, different setting, different story," essentially, "a completely different adventure." But if she was "enjoying it like crazy" before, you can only imagine how she's feeling now that the season has received 19 Emmy Award nominations – including noms for series stars Kali Reis and Jodie Foster.

"A dear friend of mine came today at 8 a.m. with a bottle of champagne, and it's still waiting in the fridge. We're going to crack it open the moment that I'm done with calls. I'm a happy person. I've had a beautiful life. This is one of the best mornings in my life," López shared with Deadline Hollywood shortly after the nominations were announced. Noting how excited the creative team is to get production rolling on what they're aiming will be an "even better" season, López shared that she is "so stoked for the new season," one that contains a "fun, dark, f*cked up story."

Joining Jodie Foster and Kali Reis were Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. In addition, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand guest-starred.

HBO's True Detective: Night Country – An Overview

In this season of HBO's crime anthology series, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) & Evangeline Navarro (Reis) look to solve the case of eight men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station who vanished without a trace when the long winter night fell in Ennis, Alaska. In doing so, the pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

López writes, directs & serves as showrunner, with Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) joining the writing team. Executive producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nic Pizzolatto, along with Anonymous Content. "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Orsi when news of the series order was first announced.

