True Fans Devastated as WWE Raw Ratings Sink to 2021 Low

It's been a rough week for The Chadster. First, Showbuzz Daily, the website The Chadster normally uses for wrestling ratings numbers, is out of commission and may never return. You can't imagine the stress this has caused The Chadster, going days without knowing how his beloved WWE Raw fared in the ratings. It's unbearable.

But the alternative may be even worse. According to PW Torch, if they can be trusted, WWE Raw's ratings sank this week, with the show earning the lowest viewership its had all year, and amongst the lowest numbers of all time. Raw averaged 1.62 million viewers this week, with hours of 1.661 million viewers, 1.655 million viewers, and 1.547 million viewers. In the 18-49 demo, Raw averaged .45.

Why did The Chadster look at these numbers?! Why couldn't The Chadster have remained blissfully ignorant! Why does Wade Keller want The Chadster's life to be miserable?! Augh!

If The Chadster can take any consolation away from this week, it's that AEW's ratings will probably suck because Dynamite has been preempted for the NBA playoffs. Yeah, it was funny when the NBA took viewers away from Raw, wasn't it Tony Khan? But now it's AEW who feels the NBA's wrath. How do you like that, Tony? It doesn't feel good, does it? The Chadster knows that you and Wade Keller are in cahoots and The Chadster isn't gonna let you ruin any more of The Chadster's week!

Tony Khan and Wade Keller may think that they've got WWE on the ropes, but WWE has The Chadster in its corner, and The Chadster is going to make sure that WWE's ratings return to their former glory if he has to write a million articles calling out the stupid fake fans who abandoned WWE Raw this week. And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

