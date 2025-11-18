Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: opinion, trump

Trump Lashes Out at Reporter Over Epstein Question: "Quiet, Piggy"

Donald Trump took out frustrations over the Epstein Files controversy on a Bloomberg reporter, shutting down a question with, "Quiet, piggy."

Finding himself elbow-deep in the controversy surrounding his relationship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his name appearing numerous times in the infamous Epstein Files, Donald Trump apparently felt the need to take out his personal problems on a Bloomberg reporter during a press meet-up on Air Force One. Heading off to his compound after a hard week of accomplishing nothing last week, Catherine Lucey apparently made the mistake of actually doing her job by asking why Trump was delaying the release of the files. "If there's nothing incriminating in the files, sir, why not act?" Lucey asked, which resulted in Tump pointing directly at Lucey and telling her, "Quiet, quiet piggy." Of course, it didn't take long for folks to chime in, with even folks on the Trump side calling out Trump for his comments. The prevailing theme that we've seen is that Trump is in no position to be taking shots at how anyone looks since (as one person posted), "Trump hasn't seen his own dick since he tried getting the 'Central Park Five executed.'"

Apparently, this isn't the first time that Trump has taken issue with Lucy, whining that Bloomberg (not exactly a left-leaning media source) should fire her during a press huddle on the tarmac at West Palm Beach Airport. After questioning Trump about right-wing folks like Tucker Carlson giving white nationalist Nick Fuentes a microphone to spew his hate, Trump lashed out. "Will you let me finish? You are the worst. You're with Bloomberg right? You are the worst. I don't know why they even have you," Trump ranted as his response to Lucey. It will be interesting to see who comes out to defend Trump and the arguments they're going to make to defend his words. At this point, we have some folks in the media looking to excuse away pedophilia claims by arguing that 15-year-olds are suddenly now able to make adult decisions and offer consent – so we can only imagine the worst of the worst that something like this will bring out online.

