Tucker Carlson Out at FOX "News": Final Show Was This Past Friday Tucker Carlson and FOX "News" have officially parted ways, with the controversial primetime host's final show airing this past Friday.

Less than a week after FOX "News" reached a settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over the latter's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit to the tune of $787.5 million, it looks like we might be seeing some of the fallout from that decision. Earlier today, the news hit that FOX "News" Channel talking head Tucker Carlson was out at the 24-hour "news" channel. "Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," the company said in a statement that was released on Monday. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor." And that parting of the ways apparently took place heading into the weekend, with Carlson's final show being this past Friday's edition (with rotating hosts being lined up until a replacement for Carlson's seat is found).

"Fox has admitted to telling lies about Dominion that caused enormous damage to my company, our employees, and our customers. Nothing can ever make up for that," John Poulos, CEO, Dominion, said in a statement at the time. "Throughout this process, we have sought accountability and believe the evidence brought to light through this case underscores the consequences of spreading and endorsing lies. Truthful reporting in the media is essential to our democracy. Dominion, our employees, and our partners are grateful to the court for allowing the process for the truth to come out." for their part, FOX "News" released the following when the decision was announced: "We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems. We acknowledge the Court's rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects FOX's continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues." The "news" network is not expected to have to retract or apologize publically or on-air for any previous reporting.