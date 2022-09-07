Tulsa King: Sylvester Stallone-Starring Series Shares Images, Teaser

Even with a little more than two months to go until its November 13th premiere, Paramount+, Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) & Terence Winter (The Sopranos, The Wolf of Wall Street) aren't waiting to introduce viewers to the world of the Sylvester Stallone-starring mob drama, Tulsa King. Following up on the release of teasers and a behind-the-scenes look, we have a new set of preview images that offer fresh looks at other members of the cast. But it's the teaser that follows that's definitely worth your attention, as more details on the overarching storylines are revealed, and even more important players are introduced.

Here's a look at the latest teaser trailer for Paramount+'s Tulsa King, set to hit the streamer on Sunday, November 13. Along with that, Paramount Network will also air a linear sneak peek of the series premiere as a special simulcast event immediately following the highly-anticipated Season 5 return of Yellowstone that same night (with the second episode airing behind Yellowstone on November 20).

Now here's a look back at a recently-released behind-the-scenes featurette on the upcoming streaming series:

It's weird in a good way to see Stallone leading a streaming series since it's the first time he's ever accomplished it (a good sign for what he thought of the project), and he's definitely giving off good vibes in the 30 seconds that we were initially treated to:

Paramount+'s Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, might as well be another planet. Andrea Savage (I'm Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Dana Delany (Body of Proof), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois) also star, along with Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday). The series will be executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, and Allen Coulter; Braden Aftergood is also set to executive produce the project.