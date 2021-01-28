TWD Stars Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan Tell a Tale of Two Moods

Another day means another look at AMC's The Walking Dead as it readies to return on Sunday, February 28, for the first of six "extra" episodes meant to both put a bow on the tenth season while setting the stage for the eleventh and final extended season. Yesterday, viewers were treated to a brief clip from what appears to be "Home Sweet Home," with Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and others on the hunt for an unknown and unseen threat- and they mean business. Now, series showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang is offering us a look at how things are going on the TWD set. Specifically, a fun post demonstrating the two moods generally found on the set at any given time. We won't spoil it for you before you check it out, but let's just say that it's pretty fitting to have Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan representing both two sides of the "mood coin."

Here's a look at Kang's Instagram post from earlier today- where we're thankful Cohan and Morgan didn't switch roles because as funny as that would've been? You know social media would've flipped over flipping off with a kid in the shot:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Kang (@angelakkang)

Here's a look back at the sneak preview for The Walking Dead Season 10C, set to premiere on AMC beginning Sunday, February 28:

What We Know (So Far) About The Walking Dead Season 10C

Here's a look at the official trailer as well as a behind-the-scenes video released for Season 10C, followed by a mini-season overview and the episode intel (with the updated table read videos, including today's clip from "Find Me") that were released. Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Perry Mason, Scorpion) as Mays, Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill, White Collar, Friday Night In with the Morgans) as Lucille, and new co-star Okea Eme-Akwari (Greenland, Cobra Kai) as Elijah are set to join the cast. The six new TWD episodes will debut Sunday, February 28 at 9 pm ET/8CT, followed by a new episode of Talking Dead each week.

Last time on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?

EPISODE 1017 – "Home Sweet Home": Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has returned with a story she is not ready to share, even when her past catches up to her. Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) safety is at stake again. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie fight an unseen and unknown threat. Director: David Boyd / Writers: Kevin Deiboldt & Corey Reed.

EPISODE 1018 – "Find Me": An adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest. Director: David Boyd / Writer: Nicole Mirante-Matthews.

EPISODE 1019 – "One More": Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test. Director: Laura Belsey / Writers: Erik Mountain & Jim Barnes.

EPISODE 1020 – "Splinter": Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are captured and separated. Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape one way or another with the help of Ezekiel. Director: Laura Belsey / Writers: Julia Ruchman & Vivian Tse.

EPISODE 1021 – "Diverged": Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent? Director: David Boyd / Writer: Heather Bellson.

EPISODE 1022 – "Here's Negan": Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future. Director: Laura Belsey / Writer: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.