Dropout Announces New Dimension 20 Season: Gladlands

Dropout has reevealed the latest installment of the long-running liveplay series Dimension 20, as old and new faces head into the Gladlands

Article Summary Dropout unveils Dimension 20: Gladlands, a new post-apocalyptic season premiering January 7, 2026.

The world of Gladlands combines Mad Max vibes with bizarre, enforced politeness and chaotic fun.

Veteran players are joined by newcomers Vic Michaelis and Kimia Behpoornia for unpredictable adventures.

Episodes drop weekly with in-dome Adventuring Party talkbacks available the following day on Dropout.

Dropout has revealed the latest season for Dimension 20, which is set to release in a few weeks, as they will kick off 2026 with Gladlands. The trailer showcases some of the scenes from this upcoming season, which appears to be a post-apocalyptic Mad Max-inspired world that was taken over by Mr. Rogers, where somehow everyone has decided to be the most polite they can (kinda) in a dusty world. A mix of experienced cast members is joined by two new members, Vic Michaelis and Kimia Behpoornia, making their D20 debut in the most chaotically friendly way possible. Enjoy the trailer as the series debuts on January 7.

Dimension 20: Gladlands

Welcome to a world gone glad! The new season, Gladlands, is set to premiere January 7, 2026, with episodes dropping every Wednesday for six weeks. Each episode will be accompanied by an in-dome Adventuring Party talkback, released the following day. Led by game master Brennan Lee Mulligan, the series is set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland where people turn to community and kindness for survival. Vic Michaelis and Kimia Behpoornia will be joining Ally Beardsley, Oscar Montoya, Zac Oyama, and Jacob Wysocki, marking their first time in the dome.

Dropout

Since its launch in 2018, Dropout (formerly CollegeHumor) has quickly become one of the most popular subscription comedy platforms. Dropout presents independent, ad-free, uncensored comedy producing and hosting several original series, such as Game Changer, Dimension 20, Make Some Noise, Um, Actually…, and many more. The Dropout app is available on Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices.

