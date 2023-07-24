Posted in: NBC, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: elon musk, opinion, twitter, x

Twitter Users to Their X: It's Not Us, It's You; Elon Musk X's Tweets

Folks are teeing off on Twitter changing over to X, while Elon Musk confirms that tweets are now called... we'll give you three guesses...

It's been hours since Twitter owner Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino followed up yesterday's news of a major rebrand coming to the social media service by announcing… The Age of X Is Upon Us! Wait… let me try that again… THE AGE OF X IS UPON US!! Nope, still can't work up enough "give a damn" beyond mocking what's going on for your enjoyment (or your seething hatred, considering some of your responses. But we have two things to pass along for this update – with the first being an official answer to a question we've been asking since the blue smoke appeared over Twitter HQ, signaling that we had a new name. Not only did the blue birdie (and all of its multi-hued cousins) go away, but so how the phrase "tweets." Yup… it's exactly what we thought it would be…

Here's a look at Musk confirming that your "tweets" are now X's – which we're sure has now encouraged millions of users to never, ever call them X's. Also… so if I got a tweet from an ex-girlfriend, it would now be an "Ex X"? Hmmm… anyway, following that? Check out one of the tweet responses that made us laugh by catching us off guard – and how to check out some very funny & not-so-nice reactions:

Here's a look at Musk & Yaccarino doing a whole lot of back-patting as the rollout began last night/earlier today:

And here's a look at one of our favorite responses to the news – but trust us, this was definitely one of the rare nice ones. To check out some classic social media trashing for a worthy cause, head on over here:

"It's an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square," Yaccarino shared on Sunday over the course of four… X's? That's f***ing weird… sorry. But it is. Anyway… "X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we're just beginning to imagine. For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. We've already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we're just getting started. There's absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. [Elon Musk] and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world."

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

