UFC Fighter Guram Kutateladze Criticizes Judges For Giving Him Win

UFC Fight Island 6 took place last night, and it was quite the card. Many finishes, with up and coming fighters looking strong and Brian Ortega taming The Korean Zombie in his return to the Octagon after 22 months off. On the prelims, Guram Kutateladze made his UFC debut against Mateusz Gamrot. During the bout, Gamrot landed more significant strikes (52-37) and more overall strikes (69-43) while also landing 5 takedowns. Usually that is enough to put you over the top, but not on this night. In a surprise, the judges awarded a split decision victory to Kutateladze. UFC and combat sports Twitter were quick to call out the decision, and surprisingly even Kutateladze berated the judges during his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier.

Kudos To A UFC Fighter For Being Honest

"It's not my fight. It's bulls—, No. 1 bulls—. I'm an honest man. Me and this guy worked hard, but with the result, it wasn't my fight. The guy did how many takedowns? I'm sorry to say that, but it wasn't my fight. I don't know how the judges score it. Thank you so much, of course. I'm not happy, because this is is not what I was waiting for, but hey, Gamrot, brother, you are a warrior. Thank you so much, brother."

Honestly kudos to him. Anyone who was watching saw that while Gamrot might not have dominated the fight, he did more than enough to take that victory. Both men performed admirably, and hopefully Kutateladze can get back in there soon and turn in a performance that he can be proud of moving forward.

The UFC returns again this coming Saturday with one of the biggest fights of the year, as Khabib Nurmagomedov goes to war with Justin Gaethje to unify and crown a undisputed UFC lightweight champion.