Ultraman 4K Discovery Features New English Dub Cast for Blu-Ray Set

Out on Blu-Ray on Nov. 18th, Ultraman 4K Discovery features a new English voice cast and a newly-translated script with new footage.

Tsuburaya Productions are preparing Ultraman Discovery 4K, a digital remaster of episodes of the original classic 1960s TV series of Ultraman. The 4K Discovery project reintroduces the original 1966 series through a stunning, high-definition 4K restoration, meticulously crafted to showcase the enduring artistry and universal themes that have cemented Ultraman's place in global pop culture. It curates a selection of the classic episodes, organized into four compelling thematic narratives: Life, Romance, Friendship, and Justice. There will be a new English dub with a prestige American cast, a newly-translated script and new footage made specially for the release. After a premiere screening of The Story of Life in English dub at Los Angeles Comic-Con this September, the complete 4 movies of Utraman 4K Discovery will be released on Blu-ray by Alliance Entertainment on November 18th, 2025.

Ultraman 4K Discover English Voice Cast

Toshio Muramatsu, the captain of the SSSP (Science Special Search Party) Japan Branch, is voiced by Jason Douglas.

"As an avid fan of 1960s era sci-fi, what an absolute thrill it has been to be a part of this revival of the pioneering classic Ultraman series. And an even greater honor to provide the English language voice of the SSSP's stalwart chief, Toshio Muramatsu, a role originated on screen by beloved Japanese stage, screen, and voice actor Akiji Kobayashi."

Shin Hayata, the protagonist and the human host of Ultraman, is voiced by Aaron Dismuke.

"Hayata is like no character I've played before; a true 1960s superhero. Thrilled to get to be part of a story that's inspired so many others!"

Daisuke Arashi, SSSP's courageous sharpshooter, is voiced by Larry Brantley.

"I loved watching Ultraman as a kid. And, believe it or not, the character I most associated with was, in fact, Arashi. He is always the guy on the team who runs headlong into danger, oftentimes without knowing exactly what they are up against. As a kid, I considered him to be the heart of the Science Special Search Party. So to be able to give voice to him now is a real thrill for me."

Mitsuhiro Ide, SSSP's genius inventor, is voiced by Frank Todaro.

"The physical comedy and comedic timing of Masanari Nihei is unparalleled. We laugh both at Ide and with Ide, but also can't help but be moved at times as he negotiates this crazy new norm the team is faced with. Ide is not just the funny guy or the science guy. Nihei played him as the "heart" of the SSSP. At times our access point to this fantastic world and our voice in the face of the absurdity and the complexity of these situations. As we were recording, Rawly Pickens (ADR director, audio wizard and dear friend) and I found more and more of these moments where, amidst all the slapstick and sarcasm that Nihei expertly executes, he gave the character such clarity empathy and introspection at various points throughout. He was my favorite as a kid, and even more so now. It's hard to express just how honored I am to loan my voice to Ide, and to be a small part of this enduring franchise."

Akiko Fuji, SSSP's communication operator, is voiced by Katelyn Barr.

"It's such a privilege to be part of an iconic series like Ultraman – especially the classic 1966 version! Fuji is very close to my heart and such a layered and interesting character to voice. I hope those who have seen the original series can enjoy the nostalgia all over again… and I hope those who haven't seen it will fall in love with it for the first time, just like I did!"

Ultraman, the hero from Nebula M78 Land of Light, is voiced by Sonny Strait.

"Such an honor playing Ultraman. Ultraman was the first dub I ever saw as a child and I was completely blown away. To be portraying this legendary character is a full-circle role for me."

The Theater Manager/narrator is voiced by Charles Martinet.

"It was such a pleasure to work on Ultraman! What a thrill to be a part of this esteemed and historic franchise! It is a tremendous honor and joy for me. The script is fantastic and fun, the action is very compelling! The translation is brilliant…and the stories pull you in to the wonderful adventures! Working with Okratron 5000 again, after my experiences in Dragonball, was also a tremendous joy!! The direction, the production values, absolutely impeccable! And to me the recording, like the show itself is pure fun! I love it! Thank you so much!"

Ultraman Discovery 4K is out on November 18th and available for preorder.

