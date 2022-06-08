Uncle From Another World: Netflix Shares Anime Preview Images

As Netflix's Geeked Week continues rolling on with wave after wave of animation news, viewers are getting a look at some first-look images of the highly-anticipated anime Uncle From Another World. With Shigeki Kawai directing at Atelier Pontdarc, Kenta Ihara (Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious, Full Dive, Saga of Tanya the Evil, Mieruko-chan) overseeing & writing the scripts, and Kazuhiro Ota (Natsu no Arashi!, Negima!, Pani Poni Dash!) responsible for character designs, the project is an adaptation of Hotondoshindeiru's manga (Isekai Ojisan). the cast includes Takehito Koyasu as Ojisan ("Uncle"), Jun Fukuyama as Takafumi, Mikako Komatsu as Fujimiya, Haruka Tomatsu as Elf, Aoi Yūki as Mabel, and Aki Toyosaki as Alicia.

​Seventeen years ago, Takafumi's uncle fell into a coma, but now he's back like a man risen from his grave. Soon, Takafumi discovers two bizarre things: His uncle treasures video games above all else, and, while comatose, he was actually transported to another world as some heroic guardian! Now, not only does Takafumi have to room with an uncle who is literally magical, he also has to catch the guy up on two decades of history—smartphones, high-speed internet, modern anime tropes…and the traumatic outcome of the '90s console war!

