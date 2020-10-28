Unicorn: Warriors Eternal: HBO Max, CN Order Genndy Tartakovsky Series

Emmy-award winning creator and animator Genndy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack, Star Wars: Clone Wars, Primal) will be taking an animated journey through the world's myths and lore, teaming up with HBO Max and Cartoon Network for the supernatural series Unicorn: Warriors Eternal. "Twenty-five years ago Dexter's Laboratory was Cartoon Network's first original series. It launched an incredible creative relationship that continued to prosper throughout the years," said Tartakovsky in a statement released at the time the announcement was made. "Today, I am so proud and honored to be able to create an animated series for HBO Max and Cartoon Network, and start a new relationship, fostering more bold and original storytelling. Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is going to be crazy cool and I can't wait for people to see it."

Produced by Cartoon Network Studios and currently in production for HBO Max and Cartoon Network, the new series follows a team of ancient heroes as they work together to protect the world from an unforeseen and ominous force. The heroes, who are originally unicorns, find themselves in the bodies of teenagers after a rude awakening that leaves their memories forgotten and powers weakened. The heroes must navigate the emotional ups and downs of teenagers while protecting the world from its ultimate demise.

"Welcoming Genndy back to Cartoon Network, and now HBO Max was the perfect opportunity to introduce a new generation of fans to his visionary work and this one-of-a-kind series that offers something for everyone in the family," said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC) (which also oversees HBO Max's kids programming). "Genndy is a deeply respected creator whose visceral storytelling has inspired our audience and the artist community. We are honored to go on this next epic adventure with him."