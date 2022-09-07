Unsolved Mysteries Returning to Netflix with Volume 3 This October

Unsolved Mysteries is returning for its third volume on Netflix this October 18th for a three-week event. The iconic and gripping series returns with a three-week event featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity. Unsolved Mysteries Vol 3is from the creators of the original docuseries Cosgrove/Meurer Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

In September 2021, we learned that Netflix had given the series the g0-ahead for another season, with the first and second volumes premiering back in 2020. It's been some time since those cases from those volumes of Unsolved Mysteries have been explored, and it feels like the time for it to return along with Netflix's schedule of other releases for the spooky month of October.

Previously when the series was renewed, Dunn had said,"'The Unsolved Mysteries' production team at Cosgrove/Meurer Productions couldn't be more excited about developing volume 3 of our successful Netflix series. We're currently in production on more intriguing mysteries, and we look forward to our viewers' help in solving the new cases next summer. Thank you to our 'Unsolved Mysteries; fans who have made the series such a huge success."

Unsolved Mysteries has had two volumes bring about over 5,000 tips submitted to the team between the first twelve episodes were dropped and the renewal last September. Renewed interest in cases and attention to some stories forgotten by the larger public has continued to drive attention to the series as a helping hand for the world of true crime. Volume three will be released on October 18th, so stay tuned for a possible teaser trailer or an official trailer in the coming weeks. More stories and hopefully the potential to solve those unsolved cases are headed our way soon from a series that reminds us how even the seemingly small details can help.

