Utopia Sneak Preview: Wilson Wilson Knows a Whole Lot About the Group

In less than twenty-four hours, the world of Utopia will unleash its secrets as Amazon Prime and Gillian Flynn's fantasy-conspiracy-action-thriller-adventure series (trust us, all of those and more are accurate descriptors). Having been treated to a "red band" trailer (which gave us a completely different impression of the series) as well as a look at the backstory on the graphic novel that could save or destroy humanity (you know how it is: it all comes down to who gets their hands on it). For this update, we're taking a look into the lives of four folks who we think are working to keep everything from dying- so they're going to be our "good guys" for now.

In the following clip, our heroes have a group meeting where Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) both impresses and creeps us out with how much he knows about the group and their "dirty little secrets" (it feels like a cross between Sherlock Holmes and a stalker). Except for Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop)- who appears to be someone Wilson's never met before:

Utopia is an eight-episode twisted conspiracy thriller about saving the world, while trying to find your place in it. Inspired by the British series of the same name, the new Amazon Original series comes from best-selling author and award-winning screenwriter, Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects), who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Utopia centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called, "Utopia."

Together, Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Ian (Dan Byrd), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon "Wanna" Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of "Utopia," predicting threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world. The high-stakes adventure brings the group face-to-face with the comic's famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while harboring secrets of her own.

Just to be clear? The following "red band" trailer is uncensored and contains graphic violence (pretty much right from the jump) so tread lightly and more sure there are aren't any impressionable souls (kids, chihuahuas, etc.) around who aren't ready for some rough stuff. You've been warned…

Amazon Prime's Utopia stars Sasha Lane as Jessica Hyde, Rainn Wilson as Michael Stearns, Dan Byrd as Ian, Javon Walton as Grant, Cory Michael Smith as Thomas Christie, Ashleigh LaThrop as Becky, Desmin Borges as Wilson Wilson, Farrah Mackenzie as Alice, Christopher Denham as Arby, John Cusack as Dr. Kevin Christie, and Jeanine Serralles as Colleen. Recurring cast includes Jessica Rothe as Samantha, Felisha Terrell as Hailey Alvez, and Dustin Ingram as Tallman. Alongside Flynn, executive producers include Jessica Rhoades (with whom Flynn collaborated on HBO's Sharp Objects), Sharon Levy, Sharon Hall, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly. The series is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos, and Amazon Studios.