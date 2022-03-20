Uzumaki: Junji Ito Honors Toonami 25th with Anime Series Teaser Image

The celebration of Toonami's 25th anniversary has made its way over to the world of a highly anticipated horror anime, Uzumaki based on the manga of the same title by Japanese manga artist Junji Ito.

If you're a fan of the twisted and insane imagery as well as the storyline of Uzumaki like I am, seeing a recent tweet from the anime's Twitter account sped up the heart rates of many fans.

The anime, based on the Adult Swim web page, is set to debut this year on Toonami and is being directed by Hiroshi Nagahama, who appeared while introducing a teaser for the series last summer. Even the little bit that was given to Uzumaki fans was exciting to witness, but it was also difficult to be told to hold on a little longer for production and so forth to catch up and continue the work. Based on what I saw with the teaser we were given then, I'll allow all the time they need because it looks like a beautiful adaptation of the iconic horror manga. Eyeballs can be creepy enough, but give the anime series the opportunity and the concept will become one crazy surprise and possibly a hint at a release date being dropped in the near future.

The synopsis for the Uzumaki manga reads, "Kurouzu-cho, a small fogbound town on the coast of Japan, is cursed. According to Shuichi Saito, the withdrawn boyfriend of teenager Kirie Goshima, their town is haunted not by a person or being but a pattern: UZUMAKI, the spiral—the hypnotic secret shape of the world."

The incredible lengths and detail that appear to be going into the anime is a relief but still, my heart longs for the absurdity and horror of the story to be in front of my eyeballs already. If the tweet is indicating a title card for the series, I am on board and ready for the story of Kurouzu-cho and the town's obsession with spirals to unfold.