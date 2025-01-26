V Creator Kenneth Johnson on Creative Joys Audio Dramas Bring

Johnson worked with Big Finish regular and frequent Doctor Who novelist and audio drama writer Jonathan Morris on the scripts for V – UK: Visitation, commending the writer for being "remarkably respectful" throughout the adaptation process and helping to assuage his doubts that V could be too visual a franchise to work as an audio drama.

"We've managed to capture, I think, a lot of the essence of what I was endeavouring to do. He has brought a lot of new ideas of his own into it – and I've also shared with him the feature [film] script that we are trying to get made now, which has new changes in it. It was so powerful because every single one of the actors was on their game," he said. "I just sat there going, 'Wow, the cake is baked…. everything else we do – visual effects, music, sound effects – it's all just frosting, but the cake is baked because the actors' performances were so solid. The basic essence of V is the interplay of characters and their emotions, so what really makes V successful is that byplay between the actors."

V – UK: Visitation is now available from Big Finish.