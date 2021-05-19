Vampire Academy: Richelle Mead's Novels Getting Peacock Series Adapt

The Vampire Academy novels are set to become a new television series for streaming service Peacock. Julie Plec and her longtime collaborator Marguerite MacIntyre will co-showrun the adaptation of Richelle Mead's novels. It was given a straight-to-series order. Plec is no stranger to the paranormal series, as she helped bring us The Vampire Diaries previously. "When I signed my new deal with Universal Television, they asked what project I had always been dying to make and my immediate answer was Vampire Academy," said Plec. The series will be ten episodes. The news was reported on by THR.

Vampire Academy Is A Bit Different From Other Paranormal Shows

"Set in a world of privilege and glamour, Vampire Academy follows two young women's friendship that transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society. This serialized and sexy drama combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre." The novels were already turned into a feature film back in 2014, but that was, shall we say, not well received and fast-tracked due to the overwhelming success of Twilight. Now it is in the hands of a creative team that has a grasp on the source material and actually, you know, cares, with way more room to breathe over ten episodes instead of 90 minutes.

"Julie Plec created one of the biggest fan-favorite universes with The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff series The Originals and Legacies, and we are excited to deliver this passionate audience a brand-new story on Peacock," said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "Julie is known for binge-able, enthralling dramas and we know Vampire Academy will keep Peacock viewers right on the edge of their seats."

