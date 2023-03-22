Vigil: BBC Announces Series 2; Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie to Return Hit BBC thriller Vigil is getting a Series 2, with Suranne Jones & Rose Leslie joined by new cast members Romola Garai & Dougray Scott.

Vigil, the BBC murder mystery on a British Navy nuclear submarine starring Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie, will return for a second series with new cast members, including Romola Garai and Dougray Scott. The second series will feature a brand-new investigation that takes Amy Silva (Jones) and Kirsten Longacre (Leslie) into the world of the British air force. The six-part drama, made by World Productions for BBC One and iPlayer, will begin filming soon in Scotland.

Following multiple unexplained fatalities at a Scottish military facility, Silva and Longacre are tasked with uncovering the cause. Entering the hostile and closed ranks of the air force, the pair must face the deadly warfare of tomorrow as they fight for their own future. The show stars Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack, Doctor Foster) and Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones, Downtown Abbey) alongside Gary Lewis (His Dark Materials, Granite Harbour), who returns as DSU Robertson. They will be joined for series two by Romola Garai (Becoming Elizabeth, The Hour), Dougray Scott (Crime, Enigma), Amir El-Masry (SAS Rogue Heroes, Limbo), David Elliot (The Liberator, Bulletproof), Chris Jenks (Sex Education, Karen Pirie), Tommy Sim'aan (The Midwich Cuckoos, Doctors), Oscar Salem (House of the Dragon, Des), Jonathan Ajayi (Noughts + Crosses) and Hiba Medina in her first major TV role, all playing key roles across the six new episodes.

The first series of Vigil was UK television's most-watched new drama launch since Bodyguard in 2018, attracting over 13 million viewers. Series one won the International Emmy and secured a BAFTA nomination for Best Drama Series.

The Cast of Vigil Speaks

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Vigil team again and continuing our story," said Suranne Jones. "We have brilliant new scripts and some amazing additions to the cast. Buckle up. It's quite a ride"

"I'm delighted to team up with Suranne again and continue Amy and Kirsten's adventures through a second series of Vigil," said Rose Leslie. "Tom Edge has created another gripping case for us to grapple with in a whole new setting."

"It's a huge privilege to be welcomed in as a part of Vigil series two and to be playing such a layered, complex character," said Romola Garai. "I can only hope to do justice to the show's continued fascinating, challenging, and thrilling storytelling."

"I'm delighted to be joining the cast of Vigil series two – the first was so highly regarded and widely watched," said Dougray Scott. "And I'm really looking forward to collaborating with Tom Edge and Andy De Emmony. Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie are great talents, and I'm excited to be working with them."

Creator and writer Tom Edge said, "I'm delighted that Suranne and Rose are returning to reprise their roles as DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre, and am grateful to the BBC for the opportunity to take them on a thrilling new adventure. World Productions have built a fantastic reputation for twisting, turning thrillers, and this one corkscrews with the best of them."

Simon Heath and Jake Lushington, Executive Producers for World Productions, said, "We're excited to be taking the Silva & Longacre investigative partnership into a very different part of the British military, high in the skies rather than deep underwater. We're also delighted to welcome to the cast two brilliant actors we've worked with on previous World shows, Romola Garai and Dougray Scott."

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added, "Vigil series one took the country by storm, and I could not be more excited for BBC viewers to find out what comes next. With a highly original mystery and a richly fascinating new world for Silva and Longacre to explore, this is blockbuster television with brains as well as brawn."

Series one of Vigil is streaming on Peacock in the US.