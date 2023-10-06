Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: preview, season 3, teaser, Vikings, vikings valhalla

Vikings: Valhalla Ending with Season 3; Final Season Images Released

Netflix confirmed that Jeb Stuart's Vikings: Valhalla will end its run with Season 3 in 2024, releasing preview images from the final season.

Back in February, the good news hit from Netflix that the third season of series creator, showrunner & EP Jeb Stuart's Vikings: Valhalla would hit our screens in 2024. But the news on that turned bittersweet earlier today, with word that the Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, and Leo Suter-starring sequel series to Michael Hirst's Vikings would be ending its run with Season 3. But to make the news a little easier to bear, we have some preview images from the final season to pass along – with Stuart sharing some thoughts on the news.

"I am so grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald, and Freydis. I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today and we have done just that. I hope when the audience gets to see the new season, they'll be excited by all the new heights that we've taken these heroes. When we started this project five years ago, I worked hard with this incredible cast and crew to craft a journey that we all hoped would be satisfying," said Stuart in a statement earlier today. "Of course, with real historical figures, there are always more aspects of their lives that could be explored, but it made sense story-wise for our Leif, Freydis, and Harald's voyages to end with our third season. And we really cannot wait for the fans to see the conclusion of this chapter of history."

Joining Corlett, Gustavsson, and Suter in the cast of the MGM Television-produced Vikings: Valhalla is Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Goran Visnjic, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, Pollyanna McIntosh, Soren Pilmark, Bradley James, Hayat Kamille, Marcin Dorocinski, and Sofya Lebedeva. Along with serving as showrunner, Stuart also executive-produces – along with Morgan O'Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri also executive producing.

