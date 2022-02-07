Vikings: Valhalla Will Kneel to No One in Official Trailer, Key Art

Just before the end of the year, we checked in to see how things were going with Netflix's upcoming spinoff of Michael Hirst's (Elizabeth, The Tudors) critically-acclaimed series Vikings and we're glad we did because that's when we learned the series would be arriving in February 20222 (along with a selection of preview images). Well, it's February 2022 which means it's time to take a look at the official trailer for writer & executive producer Jeb Stuart's (Die Hard, The Fugitive) Vikings: Valhalla. Then eight-episode season stars Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydis Eriksdotter), Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson), Bradley Freegard (King Canute), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Olaf Haraldsson), Caroline Henderson (Jarl Haakon), Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), David Oakes (Earl of Godwin), Louis Davison (Prince Edmund), Bosco Hogan (King Aethelred II), Asbjørn Krogh Nissen (Jarl Kåre), Pollyanna McIntosh (Aelfgifu of Northampton), and Soren Pilmark (King Sweyn Forkbeard).

Now here's you look at the official trailer, season over, and official key art poster for Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla, hitting Netflix's streaming shores on February 25th:

Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory. VIKINGS: VALHALLA, set over a hundred years after the end of the original VIKINGS series, is a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action. From showrunner and executive producer Jeb Stuart, VALHALLA is also executive produced by Morgan O'Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh and Alan Gasmer, Paul Buccieri, and also stars Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Caroline Henderson, Laura Berlin, and David Oakes.

Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla is directed by Neils Arden Oplev (101), Stephen St. Leger (102, 103, 104), Hannah Quinn (105, 106), and David Frazeee (107, 108). The writing team includes Stuart (101, 102), Vanessa Alexander (103, 106), Declan Croghan (104, 107), Eoin McNamee (105, 108). Stuart, Hirst, Morgan O'Sullivan, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh & Alan Gasmer, Paul Buccieri, and also stars Freegard, Jóhannesson, Henderson, Berlin, and Oakes executive produce.