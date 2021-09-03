Vince McMahon Biographer Claims to Have Uncovered "Holy Grail"

Abraham Riesman is a journalist for outlets such as New York Magazine and bird-themed pop culture website Vulture and an author who has written a biography of comics legend Stan Lee called "True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee." He's more recently been hard-at-work on a follow-up autobiography of another legend in his field: WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Ringmaster is described as "a biography of Vince McMahon, who went from a dyslexic boy growing up in a trailer park to the iconoclastic Chairman and CEO of the multi-billion dollar WWE empire, with new reporting and exclusive interviews from those witnessed, aided, and suffered from his ascent."

On Twitter, Riesman claims to have uncovered documentation that he calls "one of the holy grails" as part of his research for the biography. And while Riesman provides no clues as to what the documents reveal, it has provided us with enough material to obtain our own holy grail: a clickbait article fashioned out of tweets.

Riesman tweets:

Holy living God, I just got one of the holy grails of Vince McMahon documentation in the mail. God bless county clerk offices — Abraham Riesman אברהם ריסמאַן (@abrahamjoseph) September 2, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Unfortunately, Riesman refuses to divulge any information about the documentation, forcing those curious to wait for the book to be released it they want to learn what's inside. Riesman appears to be better at long-term booking than Vince McMahon himself is nowadays.

No bean spillage here — Abraham Riesman אברהם ריסמאַן (@abrahamjoseph) September 2, 2021 Show Full Tweet

So what has Riesman uncovered? Our best guess is that Riesman has obtained the documents that were hidden in the lock box Shane McMahon used to blackmail his father into granting him a match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32, with control of the WWE on the line. Shane ultimately failed to defeat the Undertaker, and the contents of the lockbox were never revealed. But will Abraham Riesman succeed where Shane-O-Mac failed? We may find out when Ringmaster hits stores. The book has no release date, but Riesman has previously guessed it might be finished by 2022.