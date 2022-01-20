Vince McMahon to Mustafa Ali: No WWE Release For You!

WWE may have dropped plans to turn Austrian wrestler Walter into a Nazi, but while NXT 2.0 may not have any U-boat commanders in its future, there is still one other kind of Nazi walking the WWE halls: a WWE release Nazi! Yes, Vince McMahon has once again refused to grant the release requested by a WWE talent, reportedly telling Mustafa Ali: no WWE release for you!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you the latest wrestling news and hot goss. Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful Select had the scoop on McMahon's response to Ali, who publicly requested his release from the company earlier this week after having his talent squandered throughout his career in the company.

However, your El Presidente can exclusively add that McMahon was considering granting the release until Ali complained about not receiving bread with the release, angering the volatile WWE Chairman. Haw haw haw haw!

It isn't that WWE has a problem with granting releases. In fact, McMahon seems to take pleasure in mass-releasing wrestlers every few months, attributing it to "cost-cutting" despite the company raking in massive profits. But that's only fun for McMahon when somebody doesn't want to be released. If they want it, it's another story, comrades.

And so, Mustafa Ali will seemingly be stuck in WWE for several years, as his contract is not close to expiring. Unfortunately, Ali has not been on television since an idea he had for his character was rejected and Vince McMahon counter-offered with a stupid idea in return, one which it was said Ali would "never do." We can all take a guess at what Vince was hoping for, judging by recent developments on NXT.

Clearly, what comrade Ali needs to do is start walking around the WWE offices loudly proclaiming how much he does not want to be released. Then he will surely be considered in the next round of cuts. Until next time, amigos: socialism or death!

 

