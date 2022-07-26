Vince McMahon's Legacy Was on Display on WWE Raw Last Night

WWE may have entered a new era with Triple H in charge of creative and Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan running the company, but Vince McMahon's fingerprints were still all over WWE Raw last night. The first hour of the show was the Vince McMahon equivalent of Side 2 of The Beatles' Abbey Road, a swan song for McMahon's booking tendencies that actually played out in the form of a wrestling medley.

The show opened with YouTube star Logan Paul already brawling in the ring with The Miz, according to Dave Meltzer on WOR today, in order to cover up the fact that Paul is relentlessly booed despite being booked as a face. Indeed, WWE would seemingly lower the crowd noise during Paul's second segment later in the night. As officials broke up that fight, Roman Reigns came out for the classic WWE Raw opening monologue, which is where the plans for the night always seemed to get made under McMahon's recent tenure, as if a professional sporting event would really book two matches for a three-hour show and just hope the competitors would argue with each other at the start to set up the rest of them. As Roman and his posse droned on about Reigns' 57th match with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, Vince McMahon's golden boy, the one-named Theory, strolled to the ring with his briefcase where Roman met him with the quip, "Your daddy's not here anymore," making sure the focus was once again turned toward McMahon himself. After a brief scuffle and a commercial break, Theory faced Drew McIntyre in a match, which of course ended in DQ when the Brawling Brutes interfered, leading to Bobby Lashley running out for the save, which somehow turned into a tag team match between Lashley and McIntyre against Theory and Sheamus, which itself ended in a disqualification when Dolph Ziggler interfered. Ater the match, Theory ate a superkick from the Usos in a reprise of earlier themes. All the hour was missing was dueling guitar solos by McMahon, Bruce Pritchard, and Kevin Dunn and it would have been the perfect sendoff to the past two decades of shitty WWE booking.

Hilariously, WWE fans on Twitter and Reddit were falling all over themselves to declare this obviously the superior booking of Triple H, even though Meltzer would later reveal Vince McMahon wrote this week's Raw last Thursday before "retiring." The rest of the show consisted of a nostalgia-fueled celebration of Rey Mysterio's career, the return of Rhea Ripley, more Logan Paul, directionless women's angles, and multiple meaningless tag matches. As we said yesterday when previewing the show: there needs to be a transition period to get all the Vince out (including, hopefully, his cronies). After SummerSlam, we may begin to see the new era of WWE Raw rise from the ashes of the old, but this week was a reminder of Vince's booking legacy and why WWE Raw will ultimately be better off without him.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, recaps, wrestling, wwe