VP Kamala Harris' Message for "Drag Race All Stars" S09 Finale Viewers

VP Kamala Harris dropped by "The Werk Room" during RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9 finale for a message about the importance of voting.

It's not like the finale of a season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars isn't reason enough for viewers to get excited – but when you get a visit from the woman who very well could be (fingers, toes, and other various body parts crossed) the next President of the United States of America, it tends to elevate things. In the clip above, Vice-President and the presumptive Democratic nominee for POTUS, Kamala Harris, stopped by "The Werk Room" to get some help from some very familiar faces to get the message out about voting in November. "Each day we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride," she shared in a segment that was filmed last month before the entire political landscape shifted forever. "So, as we fight back against these attacks, let's all remember, no one is alone," VP Harris added. "We are all in this together, and your vote is your power."

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9: Our Queens

With the Season 9 finale hitting this week, here's a look back at who viewers welcomed back into their lives. This season, the all-stars were competing for a supersized donation of $200,000 to the charity of their choosing – provided by the private foundation for social change, The Palette Fund. Make sure to check out the official unveiling video below – followed by the profiles of this season's returning queens and the charities that they were competing for…

ANGERIA PARIS VANMICHEALS (Season 14)

Insta / X: @Angeriavm

Angeria is back, you ug-aly bitch! The sweet southern belle from the ATL uses her irresistible drawl and comedic charisma to captivate the judges. A stunning Season 14 finalist who checks all the boxes, Angeria is ready to claim her spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

National Black Justice Collective

Since 2003, NBJC, now known as the National Black Justice Collective, has been America's leading national civil rights organization dedicated to the empowerment of Black lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer+ and same gender loving (LGBTQ+/SGL) people, including people living with HIV/AIDS. Its mission is to end racism/anti-Blackness and LGBTQ+ bias, stigma and discrimination so that every member of the beautifully diverse community can be free.

GOTTMIK (Season 13)

Insta / X: @gottmik

Since Season 13, Gottmik has become a darling of the fashion world, strutting runways and striking poses for the world's top design houses. But this bona fide trendsetter is more than a style icon – Gottmik's got the wit and wiles needed to snatch the ALL STARS crown!

Trans Lifeline

Trans Lifeline is a grassroots hotline, advocacy and micro-grants non-profit offering direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis – for the trans community, by the trans community.

JORGEOUS (Season 14)

Insta / X: @jorgeous_1

Hello-tis, it's your girl Jorgeous! The Lip-Sync Assassin of Season 14 is back. Jorgeous may be small, but she is BIG competition. This pocket-sized dynamo has irresistible charm, stunning looks and the performance skills to make her a serious contender to take it all!

National Alliance of Mental Illness

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental health conditions.

NINA WEST (Season 11)

Insta: @ninawest

Fresh from the Hairspray national tour, Nina West is bringing her performance powers back to the Mainstage. As Season 11's Miss Congeniality, Nina won over fans with her kindness, but make no mistake – with top-notch acting chops and killer comedy skills, this Broadway baby is here to slay.

The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people. Trevor offers 24/7 crisis services, connecting highly trained counselors with LGBTQ+ young people whenever they need support. To drive prevention efforts, The Trevor Project also operates robust research, advocacy, education and peer support programs.

PLASTIQUE TIARA (Season 11)

Insta: @plastiquetiara

Plastique Tiara is back, bolder and more beautiful than ever! Since Season 11, she's racked up the largest social media following of any Drag Race alum. Now, the TikTok icon is ready to make ALL STARS 9 her most viral moment yet. With the likes and the lewks, she's set her sights on the crown.

The Asian American Foundation (TAAF)

The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) serves the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community in their pursuit of belonging and prosperity that is free from discrimination, slander and violence. Launched in 2021 in response to the rise in anti-Asian hate and to address the long-standing underinvestment in AANHPI communities, TAAF convenes all sectors to fight against hate and violence, reclaim narratives and celebrate stories through core pillars of Anti-Hate, Education, Narrative Change and Resources & Representation. Through high-impact initiatives, events and investments in national and local nonprofits, TAAF is creating a permanent and irrevocable sense of belonging for millions of AANHPIs in the United States. For additional information about TAAF, please visit www.taaf.org.

ROXXXY ANDREWS (Season 5, ALL STARS 2)

Insta / X: @roxxxyandrews

She's Roxxxy Andrews, and she's here to make it clear: This show-stopping legend is back to put her signature "thick and juicy" talents to devastating use. Bitches better beware!

Miracle of Love

Miracle of Love, Inc. (MOL) is an organization founded by Mr. Stafford in 1991 for the distinct purpose of providing accessible HIV/AIDS prevention programming and supportive assistance to service the multicultural needs of communities in Central Florida, namely Orange, Seminole, Lake and Osceola counties. Today, Miracle of Love, Inc. is a nonprofit corporation under the laws of the Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3). This community-based minority HIV/AIDS organization is the oldest in Central Florida. MOL continues to be, with over 29 valuable and outstanding years of service, a repository for education, support, care, community advocacy and referral services.

SHANNEL (Season 1, ALL STARS 1)

Insta: @theofficialshannel X:@ShannelOfficial

Shannel was the first Queen to ever enter the RuPaul's Drag Race Werk Room, and now she's back to make herstory all over again! This ultimate Vegas showgirl is ready to remind the world how classic drag is done and to prove that she is still the one to beat!

Anxiety and Depression Association of America

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) is a global nonprofit committed to advancing research and helping people overcome anxiety, depression, OCD, PTSD, bipolar disorder and related conditions.

VANESSA VANJIE (Season 10, 11)

Insta / X: @vanessavanjie

Vanessa Vanjie became the breakout star of Season 10 after just one episode – and nearly made it to the top on Season 11! Fresh from world tours, the Vegas stage and a major glow-up, she's showing up with her "lightning in a bottle" personality and the skills to claim her crown.

ASPCA

The ASPCA believes every animal deserves to live a life free from suffering. For more than 150 years, the ASPCA has been on the frontlines to save, transform and protect the lives of millions of dogs, cats, equines and farm animals in the fight against animal cruelty and homelessness.

