VP Kamala Harris Set for FOX "News" Interview This Wednesday

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to be interviewed by Bret Baier for FOX "News" this Wednesday, October 16th, and airing the same day.

While ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump continues bunkering down and avoiding any press that isn't super friendly to him, Vice President Kamala Harris and her campaign have decided to feed into the allegations that FOX "News" is a news network by agreeing to an interview. Set to take place on Wednesday, October 16th, the one-on-one will be conducted by FOX "News's" chief political anchor, Bret Baier – with the 25-30 minute interview set to air that same day at 6 pm ET on Baier's Special Report. Previous folks from Team VP Harris who've appeared on the "news network" in the past include VP pick Gov. Tim Walz, Gov. Gavin Newson of California, Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. As for how the rest of the month looks…

VP Harris will also be taking part in a live town hall with CNN on October 23rd – though it's still not clear if Trump will accept the invite. "Trump may want to hide from the voters, but Vice President Harris welcomes the opportunity to share her vision for a New Way Forward for the country. She is happy to accept CNN's invitation for a live, televised town hall on October 23 in Pennsylvania," Harris campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon shared in a statement. As for Trump? Well, he's got a town hall set now, too. It's a town hall with an all-female audience where Trump will attempt (once again) to focus on issues impacting women in a way that doesn't sound like something out of The Handmaid's Tale. But here's the fine print. It's on FOX "News." It's pre-taped. The town hall tapes on October 15th – but doesn't air until October 16th (lots of editing time needed?). The town hall will be moderated by Harris Faulkner – and will be airing the same day as VP Harris' interview with Baier.

