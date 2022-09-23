Walker Independence Releases New Premiere, Portrait Images; Teaser

With less than two weeks to go until the double debut of The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker Season 3 and the Katherine McNamara & Matt Barr-starring Walker Independence, we have two impressive sets of images from & for the spinoff prequel series. In Walker Independence, Abby Walker (McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby & Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams, all while becoming agents of change in the small town. Now here's a look at a new set of preview images from the series opener, followed by a portrait gallery of the main cast:

And now, get to meet the cast from the highly-anticipated fall premiere:

Now here's a look at the latest season trailer for Walker Independence, set to premiere on Thursday, October 6th:

Set in the late 1800s, an origin story of The CW's current hit series "Walker", WALKER INDEPENDENCE follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara, "Arrow"), an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. After crossing paths with Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez, "911: Lone Star"), a curious Apache tracker, Abby arrives in the town of Independence, Texas, where she encounters diverse and eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets, including Kate Carver (Katie Findlay, "The Carrie Diaries"), an idiosyncratic burlesque dancer with perhaps too keen an interest in Abby's origins, and Kai (Lawrence Kao, "Wu Assassins"), a soulful Chinese immigrant who runs a local restaurant/laundry and offers Abby friendship without agenda. Abby also literally runs into Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr, "Walker"), a slippery rogue, thief, and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark, until she turns the tables on him. In seeking justice for her husband, Abby encounters Independence's noble deputy sheriff, Augustus (Philemon Chambers, "Single All the Way"), and his new boss, Sheriff Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian, "Another Life"), who she has reason to believe is a very bad man indeed. Abby and Hoyt soon find themselves precariously aligned, both seeking to uncover the truth about the identity of Abby's husband's killer, and vow to save Independence – a frontier boomtown where nothing is what it seems.

The CW's Walker Independence is from CBS Studios with a teleplay written by Seamus Kevin Fahey from a story co-written by him and Anna Fricke of Pursued By a Bear. Both serve as executive producers along with Jared Padalecki, Dan Lin, and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback and Laura Terry of Pursued by a Bear. Larry Teng serves as executive producer and director on the pilot.