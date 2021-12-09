Walker S02 Midseason Finale Preview: Micki Starts Her Next Chapter

It's a very weird, emotional rollercoaster time in the Walker universe over at The CW. On one hand, there's the excitement over yesterday's news that the Jared Padalecki-starring series would be getting a prequel series (more on that in a moment). But on the other hand, we have tonight's midseason finale- one that appears to bring to a close (for now) Lindsey Morgan's run as Micki looks to start a new chapter in her life. Also on this holiday-themed episode, Cordell (Padalecki) and Liam (Keegan Allen) actually work a case. Together. Seriously. And we even get a look at Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) in full-on Santa mode. Now here's a look at the preview images, overview, and promo for tonight's midseason finale "Douglas Fir":

Walker Season 2 Episode 6 "Douglas Fir": MICKI MAKES A TOUGH DECISION ABOUT HER FUTURE – Micki (Lindsey Morgan) comes clean to Trey (Jeff Pierre) about her past and they question what it means for them in the future. After a heartbreaking talk, Micki realizes it might be time to start a new chapter. Meanwhile, Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Liam (Keegan Allen) put their differences aside and agree to trust each other when Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza) asks them to investigate a case. Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) dresses up as Santa Claus for the annual holiday party. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker 2×06 Promo "Douglas Fir" (HD) Jared Padalecki series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-kYPCqQRXY)

And just in case you missed it, we learned yesterday that Padalecki is teaming with creator, executive producer & showrunner Anna Fricke, and executive producers Seamus Fahey, Dan Lin & Lindsey Liberatore to develop the prequel origin story Walker: Independence. Written by Fahey from a story by Fahey and Fricke, the spinoff is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems. As you can tell from the names that are in play, it will be interesting to see how the family lines draw out to Cordell's (Padalecki) current timeline. Padalecki & Fahey will executive produce alongside Fricke and Laura Terry via Pursued By a Bear, as well as Lin and Liberatore of Rideback. CBS Studios will serve as the studio.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), and Dave Annable (What/If). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.