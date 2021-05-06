Walker Season 1 Episode 10 Preview: Fresh Starts & Dangerous Decisions

After a little time off for good behavior, The CW's Walker returns Thursday night with an episode filled with fresh starts and dangerous decisions. For Cordell (Jared Padalecki), Stella (Violet Brinson), and August (Kale Culley), it's about turning the Sidestep into something they can call their own- it's just that each of them might have a different idea on what exactly that means. Meanwhile, Liam (Keegan Allen) seeks some serious advice on a major career move while Stella makes a serious decision that will have lasting ramifications- as Micki (Lindsey Morgan) helps Trey (Jeff Pierre) deal with physical and psychological impact from his injuries. Here's a look at a set of preview images, episode overview, and promo for this week's episode "Encore":

Walker Season 1, Episode 10 "Encore": STELLA CONFRONTS CLINT – With the Sidestep now in their name, Walker (Jared Padalecki), Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) put their stamp on the place. Liam (Keegan Allen) turns to Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) for advice on a career move, while Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) work through the aftermath of his injuries after the hurricane. Stella confronts Clint (guest star Austin Nichols) about Trevor (guest star Gavin Casalegno) and his response prompts Stella to make a dangerous decision that will leave a permanent mark on the Walker family. The episode was written by Blythe Ann Johnson and directed by Stacey K. Black

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker 1×10 Promo "Encore" (HD) Jared Padalecki series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJnQRkqri9s)

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), and Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.