Walker Season 2 Return Promo: Cordell's Ready to "Answer The Call"

With The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker returning next month for the second half of its second season, there are two major changes in play that most fans are all too aware of. Behind the scenes, we had an important date change regarding the show's return, with the date moved up to January 13 from its original January 27 date. In front of the camera, the midseason finale "Douglas Fir" saw Lindsey Morgan's run as Micki come to an end (for now?) as she moved on to the next chapter in her life. That means some major changes are in store (once again) for Cordell (Padalecki) and in the following promo, he makes it clear that while he doesn't want to be the one calling the shots? He's more than ready to "Answer The Call."

With the series set to return for the second half of the second season on Thursday, January 13, here's a look at the newest promo for The CW's Walker, "Answer The Call":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker | Answer The Call Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Av0oRt_iM0)

And in the following featurette, Kale Culley aka August Walker breaks down his favorite scenes from the series so far:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker | Kale Culley – Favorite Scenes | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7gmBaQoCHc)

And just in case you missed it, Padalecki is teaming with creator, executive producer & showrunner Anna Fricke, and executive producers Seamus Fahey, Dan Lin & Lindsey Liberatore to develop the prequel origin story Walker: Independence. Written by Fahey from a story by Fahey and Fricke, the spinoff is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems. Padalecki & Fahey will executive produce alongside Fricke and Laura Terry via Pursued By a Bear, as well as Lin and Liberatore of Rideback. CBS Studios will serve as the studio.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker | Season 2 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwjMZ8_3Lno)

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), and Dave Annable (What/If). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.