Walker Season 3 Key Art; "Independence" Trailer Highlights Calian

With less than a month to go until The CW's "Launch Block" debuts on Thursday, October 6th, we have some previews to pass along to you for the third season of the Jared Padalecki-starring original series and the Katherine McNamara & Matt Barr-starring Walker Independence premieres. Kicking things off, we have new key art for Walker offering a profile look at Cordell (Padalecki), who's definitely in glaring mode. And I guess you would be, too, if you were starting off your new season bound, gagged, and half out of it. Then again? For some, that's called a fun Saturday night. We don't judge… but apparently, we digress… so here's a look at that new key art.

And here's a look at the newest season trailer for Walker Independence, this time focusing on Justin Johnson Cortez's Calian, one person who Abigail can trust with her life:

Now here's a look at the Season 3 trailer for Walker, followed by a season trailer for Walker Independence:

With both series set to hit screens on October 6th, here's a look at the "Launch Block" trailer for both series:

Here's a look back at a previously-released season trailer and overview for The CW's Walker Independence:

Set in the late 1800s, an origin story of The CW's current hit series "Walker", WALKER INDEPENDENCE follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara, "Arrow"), an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. After crossing paths with Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez, "911: Lone Star"), a curious Apache tracker, Abby arrives in the town of Independence, Texas, where she encounters diverse and eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets, including Kate Carver (Katie Findlay, "The Carrie Diaries"), an idiosyncratic burlesque dancer with perhaps too keen an interest in Abby's origins, and Kai (Lawrence Kao, "Wu Assassins"), a soulful Chinese immigrant who runs a local restaurant/laundry and offers Abby friendship without agenda. Abby also literally runs into Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr, "Walker"), a slippery rogue, thief, and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark, until she turns the tables on him. In seeking justice for her husband, Abby encounters Independence's noble deputy sheriff, Augustus (Philemon Chambers, "Single All the Way"), and his new boss, Sheriff Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian, "Another Life"), who she has reason to believe is a very bad man indeed. Abby and Hoyt soon find themselves precariously aligned, both seeking to uncover the truth about the identity of Abby's husband's killer, and vow to save Independence – a frontier boomtown where nothing is what it seems.

The CW's Walker Independence is from CBS Studios with a teleplay written by Seamus Kevin Fahey from a story co-written by him and Anna Fricke of Pursued By a Bear. Both serve as executive producers along with Jared Padalecki, Dan Lin, and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback and Laura Terry of Pursued by a Bear. Larry Teng serves as executive producer and director on the pilot.