Walker Season 3 Teaser: Will They Be Able to Find Cordell In Time?

Even with a little more than a month to go until The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker returns for its third season, now seems as good of a time as any for an early teaser of what's to come. Thankfully, we have our friends at Milwaukee's CW18 for what you're about to see, as Cordell (Padalecki) finds himself in a very bad spot… a spot so bad that it's going to take everyone coming together to save him.

Now here's a look at the newest teaser for the third season return of The CW's Walker, set for Thursday, October 6th:

And now we get to take a second to be nostalgic as we look back on the trailer for the second season:

Season 2 of WALKER picks up three months after the dramatic conclusion to Season 1. Texas Ranger Cordell Walker, played by Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural"), has at last reintegrated into his role in family life on the ranch. However, just as life seems to be getting back to normal, the Hatfields to the Walkers' McCoys return to the vacant Ranch next door, exhuming memories of a trauma shared between the families from Walker's childhood: The inscrutable matriarch, Gale Davidson (Paula Marshall, "Euphoria"); Walker's childhood love and Travis County's newest DA, Denise Davidson (Amara Zaragoza, "Strange Angel"); and Denise's husband with a shady past and a short fuse, Dan Davidson (Dave Annable, "Yellowstone"). Walker will attempt to mend fences between the families, but when Liam (Keegan Allen, "Pretty Little Liars") loses out on the DA job for a second time and begins suspecting the Davidsons for the Walkers' hardships, a troubling decision will put them both in a bad position. While the older generations can't seem to find common ground, there may be hope for the youngest one as Walker's kids, Stella (Violet Brinson, "Sharp Objects") and August (Kale Culley, "Me, Myself and I"), strike an unlikely friendship with Colton Davidson (Jalen Thomas Brooks, "Animal Kingdom"). Away from Austin, Micki Ramirez (Lindsey Morgan, "The 100"), is deep undercover as her alias "Yvette de la Cruz" to get close to the leader of the Del Rio gang who called the hit on Walker and Stan last season. Meanwhile her relationship with Trey (Jeff Pierre, "Once Upon a Time") is strained as ghosts from Micki's past are unearthed. The no-nonsense Walker matriarch, Abeline (Molly Hagan, "Herman's Head"), and the traditional rancher father, Bonham (Mitch Pileggi, "The X-Files") will go head-to-head against Gale Davidson as they reconsider their own future. Geri (Odette Annable, "Supergirl") continues to grapple with grief and learns some family history of her own. Season 2 will follow the Walker family and their friends as they recover from the struggles of Season 1 and confront the demons of their past coming home to roost… all while being watched by an unknown voyeur.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), Dave Annable (What/If), and Ashley Reyes (How I Met Your Father). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production in association with Rideback.