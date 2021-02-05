Walker Theme Song Reminds Us of "Firefly" Theme (Sorry); E04 Preview

To say that The CW and Jared Padalecki have been having a pretty good week would be an understatement. Riding high off of strong same-day and delayed viewing numbers, the team behind Walker learned that Cordell Walker (Padalecki) will be back for a second season and that the current season was getting an order for extra episodes. So feeling pretty good about themselves, it would make sense to do things like releasing a music video for the show's theme song performed by L.A. Edwards. As a pop culture site that likes to make sure it's giving the masses what they want (even if they don't realize it at the time), we're here to present it to you- but we have to be honest.

Before we go any further, we just want to say that while country music isn't at the top of our list of music we like we also don't have anything against it. That said? Ouch, this was rough for us. Like, we had to keep from laughing and were expecting "Weird Al" to pop up. The reason for the headline? Because up until now, the theme Joss Whedon wrote for Firefly was the only theme that ever held the title of making me laugh and finding it hard to take it seriously. This is not a reflection on either show because I dig Firefly and Buffy, and I respect that Walker is aiming for a family demo but… yeah. Well, I'll leave it there and make my case below (and even if you don't agree, you can skip down for a pleasant surprise). Here's a look at the official series music video for the theme song "Trouble":

Here's a look at the series theme song for Firefly, performed by Sonny Rhodes with lyrics from Whedon:

To make up for any ill feelings here's an early preview for next week's episode "Don't Fence Me In" to make it easier for all of you to forgive us:

Walker Season 1, Episode 4 "Don't Fence Me In": MICKI IS PUT FRONT AND CENTER ON A NEW CASE – Micki (Lindsey Morgan) is uncomfortable with the spotlight Captain James (Coby Bell) puts on her during a current investigation. Walker (Jared Padalecki) talks to Liam (Keegan Allen) about their parents and learns there was trouble while he was away. Trey (Jeff Pierre) applies for a new job in town while Stella (Violet Benson) starts community service and August (Kale Culley) stumbles upon some secrets from his father's time away undercover. The episode was written by April Fitzsimmons and directed by John T. Kretchmer.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), and Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.