Walker/Walker Independence Update: Overviews, Images, Promos & More

With The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker and Katherine McNamara & Matt Barr-starring prequel spinoff series Walker Independence both returning with the third episodes of their respective seasons tonight, we just realized that we owe all of you an apology. Because we should've gotten these season updates to you sooner. Because along with the preview images, overviews & promos for Walker S03E3 "Rubber Meets the Road" and Walker Independence S01E03 "Blood & Whiskey), we also have the overviews for both shows' next two episodes following this week (and even preview images for Walker Independence S01E04 "Pax Romana").

A Look at What's Ahead for Walker Season 3

Walker Season 3 Episode 3 "Rubber Meets the Road": HEADED FOR A FALL – Time is pushing forward, but Cordell (Padalecki) is stuck trying to convince everyone, including himself, that he has moved on from the hell of captivity. Meanwhile, Stella (Violet Brinson) comes clean to her dad about how she has been feeling, and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) shares with Liam (Keegan Allen) a way to work through his trauma. April Winney directed the episode written by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer.

Walker Season 3 Episode 4 "Wild Horses Couldn't Drag Me Away": QUIT HORSING AROUND – Walker, Cassie (Ashley Reyes), and Captain James (Coby Bell) team up to put Trey (Jeff Pierre) through the final stages of his training, a "Rangers hell-week" that will ensure he's ready to join the ranks of the elite organization, but it's not only Trey who is put to the test. Walker hasn't worked with Cassie in weeks, and both struggle to get their partnership back in sync. Chad Dashnaw directed the episode written by Russell Friend.

Walker Season 3 Episode 5 "Mum's the Word": GROWING PAINS – During a would-be simple assignment, a misunderstanding causes Walker and Cassie to examine where they are in life and what lies ahead. Meanwhile, August (Kale Culley) strives to roll with the cool kids to disastrous results, and Trey struggles with what being a Ranger means for his relationship with his mother. The episode was directed by Stephanie Martin and written by Blythe Ann Johnson.

A Look at What's Ahead for "Independence" Season 1

Walker Independence Season 1 Episode 3 "Blood & Whiskey": TURN THE TABLES – Presented with a challenge, Abby (McNamara) cleverly uncovers an opportunity to undermine the Sheriff (Greg Hovanessian). Hoyt (Barr) grows tired of playing second fiddle to Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) in the eyes of Lucia's (Gabriela Quezada) family before the two must work together to fend off a team of bandits. Calian's drive to help, however, may jeopardize his standing within his tribe. Kate (Katie Findlay) is relentless in her pursuit of information on Abby, Kai (Lawrence Kao) once again proves himself invaluable, and Gus (Philemon Chambers) grapples with the trauma that comes with wearing the badge. The episode was written by Michael Carnes & Josh Gilbert and directed by Larry Teng.

Walker Independence Season 1 Episode 4 "Pax Romana": THE SHOW MUST GO ON – Abby and Hoyt agree to run a seemingly mundane errand for Tom Davidson (Hovanessian) that ends up exposing just how far the Davidson influence goes. Kate uses the annual Founders Day festivities to disrupt the town's balance of power, while Kai gets an unexpected visitor from his past. Meanwhile, Lucia and Calian help each other navigate the pressures of their respective families. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Nikki Renna.

Walker Independence Season 1 Episode 5 "Friend of the Devil": THE MOST DANGEROUS MAN IN TEXAS – When an old friend rides into town, Tom Davidson finds himself in the impossible position of helping a former partner in crime while keeping up appearances as the town's new sheriff. Abby and Kate's friendship is put to the test as Abby faces uncomfortable questions about her deceased husband while Gus and Calian reconnect and work together to pursue a new lead in connection to the murder of Abby's husband. The episode was written by Nick Zigler and directed by Carol Banker.