Waller: James Gunn Offers Quick Update, Shuts Down Casting Rumor

DC Studios' James Gunn offered an update on how things are going with Viola Davis-starring Waller while shutting down another casting rumor.

Thanks to both series star Jennifer Holland and DC Studios' James Gunn, fans of Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker were treated to a whole bunch of updates concerning the second season of the Max series – as well as the status of Christal Henry (Watchmen) & Jeremy Carver's (Doom Patrol) Waller earlier this month (more on that in a minute). Now, we're getting another update from Gunn on the Viola Davis-starring series in response to a question regarding a casting rumor.

When asked if reporting that Corey Hawkins (The Colour Purple, The Last Voyage Of The Demeter) had been cast in Waller was true, Gunn shared that the "scripts aren't finished" and that they "haven't started the casting process," so the rumor is false:

In a post from earlier this month, Gunn gave a thumbs-up regarding a summer start for Peacemaker – meaning that he will be filming the series and Superman at the same time at some point. Though he wrote the entire second season, Gunn will be able to direct "only some" of the episodes. As for Henry & Carver's Waller, Gunn shared that because of the WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes, the Davis-starring series will run after Peacemaker Season 2. But there were more details over on Threads, where Gunn reaffirmed that "many strands" from Peacemaker's story will make the move to the New DCU-set Season 2. Also, Gunn shared that events in Superman will impact Peacemaker Season 2 – and that Season 1 isn't canon (which has us even more curious about how Gun plans to make it work with the New DCU). With the switch involving Waller, viewers can expect the action from that series to take place after Peacemaker Season 2. In addition, Gunn confirmed that the strikes impacted other DCU projects but didn't offer specifics.

"The source is kind of iffy but this is true ," Gunn began the caption to his post offering an update on where things stand with Peacemaker and Waller. "John Cena shared this on 'Howard Stern' last week. To answer your follow-up questions: yes, we'll be shooting Superman & Peacemaker simultaneously; yes, I've written all the episodes; but, no, in the interest of getting the show out there I won't be able to direct them all (only some); & yes, 'Waller's' still happening & Jeremy & Christal are hard at work writing great stuff, but the schedule was impacted by the strikes so it'll come after 'Peacemaker.'" Here's a look at Gunn's Instagram post confirming the news and offering additional updates:

