WandaVision Merch Feeds Our Dumpster Fires of Random Speculation

It's been nearly a month since Marvel Studios and Disney+ impressed the hell out of us with the first official footage of Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) from the upcoming WandaVision. With the live-action series expected to premiere this December, viewers have been watching and rewatching the first trailer (check it out below) to decipher any and all clues about what they can expect. Our theory so far? Wanda's created some kind of "pocket universe" on Earth for her and Vision to live in to live a safe family life- but she only has television shows to use as a reference. Meanwhile, Vision has to talk her down and back to reality before their "perfect world" sends cracks across the Multiverse- fissures that only a certain "Sorcerer Supreme" will be able to fix in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (of course, there are those rumors of the good Doctor also spending some time with a few Spider-Men…)

So in the interest of making sure we're getting even the tiniest clues to you for your Charlie/It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia conspiracy board, we took a look at some of the merch that Marvel has up for sale on Amazon. Our biggest takeaways? The "Westview" shirt logo really adds fuel to the "Wanda-verse" theory, while the designs that follow drive home just how much the series will serve as Wanda's creepy homage to television family sitcoms. The other thing that sticks out for us (both here and in the trailer) is the emphasis on the old-school comic books looks, and in some instances how cheap and fake they look. Are we seeing Wanda's psyche in play, manifesting her fear that all they do is "play dress-up" without making a serious difference?

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.