WandaVision Star Kathryn Hahn Stays Vague on Agatha Harkness' Future

With the success of the Disney+ series WandaVision, there are still some lingering questions about one of its most popular characters, Agatha Harkness, played devilishly well by Kathryn Hahn. Operating within the sitcom shadows, the witch played her part in monitoring Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) activities when she enveloped Westview in her spell, forcing the residents to live within her childhood fantasies through decades of American sitcom television history. Variety spoke with Hahn in hopes that she could offer a nudge-and-a-wink in regards to her Marvel Cinematic Universe future despite having been left in an induced sitcom-trance by Wanda following their fight and the Scarlet Witch confiscating her magic.

A Rather Strange Pitch for a WandaVision Sequel

Variety: "Where will we see Agatha next?"

KH: "I don't know [where we'll see her next]. I love her badly."

Variety: "Make it happen."

KH: "I'm with you, but who knows?"

Variety: "What superhero would you want to hang out with?"

KH: "I still got a soft spot for Lizzy Olsen. Dunno if she'll have me anymore."

Variety: "Maybe we can get something like a 'Thelma & Louise' going?"

KH: "I like it, but rough ending though. We'll have to lift it up."

While Hahn jokingly took to the suggestion, it doesn't look like she'll be spilling the beans any time soon like other MCU actors like Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk). At the very least, we'll see Olsen's Scarlett Witch return with Darkhold Grimoire in hand unraveling its secrets leading up to the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring opposite Benedict Cumberbatch. Speaking of the multiverse, it's been introduced in Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019) and expanded upon in the Disney+ series Loki and What If. The arc will be expanded on the cinematic front with the upcoming Spider-Man sequel No Way Home with Cumberbatch also appearing. If I were a betting man, Hahn's best chance to re-appear would be in the Sam Raimi film.