Warhammer 40,000 Series Development Officially Underway: Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill confirmed on social media that development on a Warhammer 40,000 adaptation was underway from Amazon and Games Workshop.

We first reported in August that Amazon MGM Studios and Games Workshop were nearing the end of their agreement to adapt the Warhammer 40,000 franchise to other media—in fact, December 2024 is the final month of that agreement. Well, it looks like fans can breathe a little easier now that Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, The Witcher) – who is reportedly set to star in and executive-produce the series adaptation – has confirmed on social media that development is officially underway (though no showrunner has been officially named yet).

"To celebrate some Warhammer news, I decided to make a pilgrimage to the very first place I bought Warhammer models over 30 years ago….the Little Shop, on my home island of Jersey!" Cavill began his Instagram post, dropping the big update. "My incredible team and I, alongside the brilliant minds at Games Workshop, have been working away in concept rooms, breaking down approaches to the enormity and magnificence of the Warhammer world. Together, we've been sifting through the plethora of incredible characters and poring over old tomes and texts. Our combined efforts have led us to a fantastic place to start our Universe, which has been agreed upon by those up on high at both Amazon and Games Workshop. That starting place shall, for now, remain a secret. Watch this space, though—more to come in time!"

According to the official description released, Warhammer 40,000 "is set 40,000 years into the future, where things are dark indeed. Human civilization has stopped progressing and is in an unending war with aliens and magical beings, with gods and demons figuring into a theological class system. The humans make up the Imperium of Man, who are militaristic. A race of skeleton-like androids known as the Necron, an elvish race known as Aeldari, and Orks, Tyranids are nasty aliens, and the T'au is a blue-skinned alien race that may offer some hope."

Cavill and Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee & Natalie Viscuso ("The LEGO Movie" franchise) secured the "Warhammer 40,000" IP before shopping the project that would eventually land at Amazon (with Vertigo also executive producing, alongside GAW's Andy Smillie & Max Bottrill and Amazon MGM Studios. The news came shortly after it was confirmed that Cavill would not be returning for Netflix's The Witcher, with Liam Hemsworth taking over as Geralt for the fourth season.

