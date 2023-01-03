Yabba-Dabba-Deception? Looney Tunes, The Flintstones Gone from HBO Max

In what now looks to be a "cover your a$$" move, it looks like someone over at Warner Bros. Discovery and/or HBO Max was engaging in a little "yabba-dabba-deception" with The Cartoon News when they told them that the 256 "Looney Tunes" shorts that were removed from HBO Max would be returning after "a maintenance check to fix the photoshop titles." Variety is reporting that not only are Seasons 16-31 of the "Looney Tunes" shorts library not coming back but also that 78 episodes of The Flintstones have also been pulled (making up Seasons 4-6). That means that only "Looney Tunes" Seasons 1-15 (255 shorts) remain, with classic shorts such as "What's Opera, Doc?", "Rabbit of Seville," "Duck Amuck," and others. As for "The Modern Stoneage Family," only the first three seasons of the series remain.

Here's a look back at the tweet from The Cartoon News sharing the initial news about the shorts being removed:

HBO Max has removed Seasons 16 through 31 of the classic LOONEY TUNES shorts, removing 256 from the previously 511 shorts. pic.twitter.com/hk0YrB1aAg — CCN (@thecartoonnews) December 31, 2022

