Warner Bros. Discovery, Dan Lin No Go; DCU Kevin Feige Search Rolls On

So it looks like Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav is going to have to hit the breaks on moving forward on the DCU's ten-year-plan under the leadership of a Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige-like figure, with CNBC.com reporting that Dan Lin ("The LEGO Movie" and "It" franchises) and WBD will not be going into business together. Now, depending on who you speak with, Lin either rejected the offer or WBD met a line they weren't willing to cross in the negotiations. Whichever viewpoint you subscribe to, it appears Lin's Rideback production company may have been the bone of contention. With Lin's production company holding a deal over at Universal, WBD was in the position of either having to bring Rideback into the corporate fold or find another solution to the stumbling block (which would involve money, which WBD is not looking to spend a lot of at this point).

According to a source speaking with CNBC, "the two sides exchanged term sheets, and Lin wanted to keep Rideback operational with an equity stake owned by WBD." When both sides were unable to make this work to keep everyone smiling, negotiations ended. During an earnings call/presentation earlier this summer, Zaslav laid out a vision of a DCU that would be structured and cohesive in much the same way the MCU is with Marvel Studios under Feige's watch. Since that time, we've learned that Zaslav eyed the point person for the DCU as reporting directly to him. In addition, the individual would have the final say in what is done with DCU properties across divisions such as HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros. TV, and Warner Bros. Pictures. So, for now, it's back to the drawing board for Zaslav and WBD. But at least they won't have a DC FanDome to suffer through before year's end. But that said, DCU fans are watching… and waiting. Just like Wall Street…