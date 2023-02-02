Warrior Nun Campaign Hits NYC with #SaveWarriorNun Fan Billboard As the road to 10 million Warrior Nun tweets rolls on, Simon Barry shared a look at the billboard in NYC from the #SaveWarriorNun campaign.

To kick off the week, we checked in to see how the campaign to save showrunner Simon Barry's (Continuum, Van Helsing) Alba Baptista-starring Warrior Nun. With the support and encouragement of Barry and others connected with the show, the fans have had a campaign to #SaveWarriorNun raging since the news of Netflix ending its run hit back in December 2022. Just within the past two weeks, the dedicated & passionate fanbase took their social media drive across the 8 million show-related tweets mark. Next stop? It's 10 million show-related tweets (with Barry offering an incentive, but more on that in a minute). But this isn't just a virtual campaign, with fans purchasing a billboard right by Netflix HQ as a reminder of the mistake they made. Now, we're getting a heads-up that #SaveWarriorNun now has a digital billboard up in NYC, near Time Square on the Port Authority Bus Terminal (a very high-traffic location).

Here's a look at the tweets showing off the sign as well as sharing the details on where it's located and everyone who was involved. Following that, Barry checks in with a retweet offering support:

Welcome to New York Warrior Nun!! Go check out our awesome digital billboard in Midtown Manhattan, near Times Square! Help us say hello to everyone, including @nytimes… it's right outside their office😏 pic.twitter.com/7UlYTvdfmS — Sarah (@angrytrashacct) February 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Address is 40th and 8th, on the Port Authority Bus Terminal

Time slots: 4-9pm Friday-Sunday

Dates: Feb 3-5, 10-12, 17-19, 24-26, and March 3rd. — Sarah (@angrytrashacct) February 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

In the following tweet from earlier this week, Barry puts the offer out there of some "goodies" (including script pages) that will be released once the number of tweets blows past the 10M mark:

8 million #SaveWarriorNun tweets!! You guys are amazing! When we hit 10m I will release the script pages for the A&B bedroom scene plus some other goodies. ❤️😉 https://t.co/BRGq3S2q1X — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) January 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Back in December 2022, Netflix made the decision not to bring back the action-drama series for a third season. But the show's passionate & committed fanbase refused to take the news and move on, organizing a #SaveWarriorNun campaign. Barry offered fans hope & encouragement to keep the fight going. With a GIF of Chris Evans' Captain America from the MCU saying, "I can do this all day," the series creator wanted fans to know that they were "still in the fight":

Created by Barry and inspired by Ben Dunn's Warrior Nun Areala manga comics, the series revolves around a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her. In the second season, Ava (Baptista) and the Sister Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel (William Miller), as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.

Netflix's Warrior Nun stars Alba Baptista (Ava), Tristán Ulloa (Father Vincent), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), Toya Turner (Shotgun Mary), and Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius). The series also stars Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Emilio Sakraya (J.C.), Olivia Delcán (Sister Camila), Joaquim De Almeida (Cardinal Duretti), May Simón Lifschitz (Chanel), Dimitri Abold (Randall), and Charlotte Vega (Zori). Barry, Jet Wilkinson, and Stephen Hegyes executive produce.