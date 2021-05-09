Was Daniel Bryan to Blame for WWE Smackdown's Bad Ratings All Along?

It looks like we've finally figured out what the problem was all along. Daniel Bryan was to blame for Smackdown's recent run of bad ratings, and with the leader of the Yes! Movement banned from Smackdown, it can finally begin to grow into the ratings juggernaut it was always destined to be. No further evidence is required than the ratings for this week's episode of Smackdown, which show a massive uptick after Bryan was booted off the show for losing a title match against Roman Reigns.

Just look at the viewership for last week's show, which dipped below 2 million viewers as fans worried that Daniel Bryan could win the Universal Championship and thus become featured even more prominently on WWE Smackdown. The modern Smackdown fan is clearly terrified that Bryan will fully revive the Yes! Movement, which blatantly defied the wishes of WWE by cheering for Bryan when they were supposed to be cheering for Dave Bautista. Thankfully, the coronavirus pandemic did WWE a favor by keeping those unruly fans out of the building and allowing Smackdown to be come a more sterile, and thus more enjoyable, show. But with things opening back up, the thought of fans coming into the building and cheering Daniel Bryan over other handpicked WWE babyfaces clearly had an effect on the ratings.

But all of that is solved now that Bryan is banned from the show, and, if rumors that his contract has expired, maybe WWE as well. Fans wished "good riddance' to Daniel Bryan by tuning back into WWE Smackdown in droves this week. According to Showbuzz Daily, Smackdown had an average of 2.157 million viewers, with individual hours of 2.147 and 2.166 million viewers. Each hour scored a .6 in the 18-49 demo, putting Smackdown on top of the Network ratings charts for the night.

Smackdown is better off without Daniel Bryan. That much can't be denied. And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so.