Watch Otis Turn Heel After Squashing Rey Mysterio on Smackdown

WWE Smackdown did its best to solidify the booking for the Elimination Chamber PPV happening on Sunday, and you can read our full review of the show here. But the show also served to set some things up for the future, such as feuds between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair or Roman Reigns and Edge. Smackdown also saw an apparent heel turn by fan-favorite oaf, Otis.

Otis has been receiving remedial wrestling training from Shorty G after Vince McMahon flipped out late last year and sent all the fat wrestlers, including Otis and Keith Lee, for wrestling lessons. But it appears that Shorty G has influence over more than just Otis's in-ring skills. At Short G's urging, he brutalized Rey Mysterio last night, getting disqualified from their match but continuing to punish the Mysterio afterward.

After that match, Otis and Shorty G were interviewed by Alyse Ashton, but rather than showing remorse, he was proud of what he did. Or, at least, he was going along with Shorty G, who was definitely proud of it.

"Tonight was nothing but wins for the Academy," said Shorty G. "Did you see this guy out there? My prized student wins."

"Wins?" asked Otis, who technically lost, since he and Shorty G were disqualified.

"You're following direction," Shorty G assured him. "You're taking the coaching and the information I'm giving you. You're assimilating it. You're dissecting it in there. You're processing it. You know all these terms, right? Otis. Big things on the horizon, OK?"

"Things?" wondered Otis.

"Yes," Shorty G replied. "We've got championships to chase, to win, but we've got training to do right now. You know that, right? OK?"

"Never stops," he agreed.

"I'm so proud of you," said Shorty G. "It's gonna be great. Let's go."

Watch the interview with Otis and Shorty G below.