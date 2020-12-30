Watch the Best Matches of 2020 in Impact Wrestling Video Highlights

This week's episode of Impact Wrestling was the second of a two-part Best of 2020 show Impact aired over the holidays. The show featured Impact stars revealing their New Years' resolutions for 2021 and a few minor storyline developments, but mostly consisted of celebrations of the best parts of Impact Wrestling throughout the year. Impact has released video highlights of those best moments which you can view below.

Impact looked at the return of Eric Young at Slammiversary and his quick rise back to the top of Impact.

They also showed us Willie Mack winning the X-Division Championship from Ace Austin.

Then there was the return of the Motor City Machine Guns to Impact Wrestling, also at Slammiversary (The Chadster is beginning to sense a theme here).

Impact also relived Rohit Raju's worst nightmare, as Manik defeated him to win the X-Division Championship. Don't let on that The Chadster told you this, but The Chadster is pretty sure that Manik is actually TJP. Shhhh!

Then there was Ken Shamrock's Hall of Fame induction by none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who did his best to remember who Shamrock was.

Finally, the main event of Slammiversary was named match of the year. Here it is again, in all of its award-winning glory.

Impact Wrestling, the successor to the great legacy of TNA Wrestling, airs weekly on AXS TV on Tuesdays at 8PM Eastern. Impact also streams live at that same time on Twitch, with commercials replaced by classic TNA moments or chats with Melissa Santos. Impact also offers a monthly subscription service, Impact Plus, that offers access to replays of Impact, monthly Impact Plus exclusive quasi-PPV events, and access to the illustrious TNA tape library. Impact PPV events and Impact Plus can also be purchased and viewed on the Fite TV app.