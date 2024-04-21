Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynasty, cm punk, ftr, Jack Perry, recaps, wrestling, young bucks

Jack Perry Returns at AEW Dynasty to Huge Reaction, Rebuking Critics

Jack Perry's shocking return at AEW Dynasty helped The Young Bucks win the Tag Team titles, cheesing off The Chadster in an affront to unbiased journalism! 😡🤬

🚨 Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬😡 AEW Dynasty was full of so much disrespect to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. The Chadster is just so cheesed off about the whole thing, especially Jack Perry returning to help The Young Bucks win the AEW World Tag Team Championship in the finals of the AEW Tag Team Tournament against FTR. 😤😫

The St. Louis crowd gave a massive reaction to Jack Perry's return at AEW Dynasty, completely ignoring how disrespectful it was to WWE. 😠 It's like they don't even care about the feelings of true WWE fans like The Chadster, who knew that airing the footage of the CM Punk/Jack Perry backstage fight last week would benefit nobody in AEW. 🙄 The crowd didn't even chant for CM Punk, which probably made The Chadster's best friend, fellow Bleeding Cool writer Gavin Sheehan, very sad. 😢💔 Gavin wrote a great post last week, a post so unbiased you might believe The Chadster himself had written it, declaring AEW all but dead thanks to airing that footage, and here comes Jack Perry at AEW Dynasty, proving that everything he said was complete nonsense! 😡🤬 It's just so unfair for AEW to do that to The Chadster's good friend, and The Chadster is absolutely livid! 😤😠

In the ladder match, FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) faced off against The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. 🏆 The match was a wild brawl from start to finish, with ladders, chairs, and tables all coming into play. 😱 The Bucks and FTR traded high-impact moves and devastating counters, leaving all four men battered and bloody. 😵 Just when it seemed like FTR might win after hitting their signature Shatter Machine on Matt Jackson, Jack Perry made his shocking return at AEW Dynasty, distracting FTR and allowing The Young Bucks to grab the titles and secure the victory. 😒🙄

The Chadster can't believe that Tony Khan would book something like this, knowing full well how much it would cheese off true WWE fans. 😡 It's like he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business and has a personal vendetta against The Chadster. 😤 The Chadster was so upset that he threw his White Claw seltzer at the TV, creating a mess on the floor. 🥴 When The Chadster tried to get Keighleyanne to clean it up, she just lectured The Chadster about taking responsibility for his own actions and refused to see how it's all Tony Khan's fault. 😠 She went right back to texting that guy Gary, probably telling him all about how Tony Khan is ruining The Chadster's life. 😫💔

In another match at AEW Dynasty, Will Ospreay defeated Bryan Danielson in a so-called "dream match." 🙄 Ospreay's victory over a former WWE Champion, just weeks after being called out by Triple H for being lazy, feels like a direct shot at WWE, and it's really uncalled for. 😒 It's just another example of how Tony Khan and AEW have no respect for the wrestling business. 😤

Despite all the disrespect and unfairness, The Chadster remains committed to being one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling. 😌 The Chadster will continue to cover AEW Dynasty live, including the upcoming main event, with the same level of objectivity that the readers have come to expect from The Chadster's reporting. 📝 So, keep checking back at Bleeding Cool for more of The Chadster's honest, unbiased takes on all things wrestling! 😎👍

