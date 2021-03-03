Watch the Edgeheads Implode and More Impact Video Highlights

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente. I was right in the middle of negotiations, trying to convince Senate Democrats not to increase means-testing on the stimulus checks in the COVID-19 relief bill, but I took a time out to write up this article showcasing video highlights from last night's episode of Impact Wrestling, in case you missed my glorious recap last night. Hopefully, they do not do anything too stupid while I am away, comrades. Haw haw haw haw!

Former best friends Brian Myers and Matt Cardona see their friendship deteriorate as a result of Cardona's officiating in a match on Impact Wrestling this week.
Impact Video Highlights – March 2nd, 2021

Here's the highlights of everything that happened in the ring on Impact Wrestling this week.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qpd9jNFQIxI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUALio1m0kE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=URlg6ILt6Sc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6h1cNdBDfc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LhFyh9A4VFo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O2vX91-GDb0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aInz3XwBKWc

The main event of Impact Sacrifice will see Impact World Champion Rich Swann put the title on the line against TNA Heavyweight champion Moose. Deonna Purrazzo will defend the Knockouts Championship against ODB. Jordynne Grace and Jazz will get a shot at Fire N Flava's Knockouts Tag Team Championships. The Good Brothers will put the Impact Tag Team Championships on the line against NJPW stars David Finlay and Juice Robinson, the tag team known as FinJuice. And Ace Austin will challenge TJP for the X-Division Championship. It's likely that more matches will be added next week too on Impact's Sacrifice go-home show. Ace Austin will face Chris Bey on that show, while Shera and Rohit Raju face James Storm and Chris Sabin. As usual, your El Presidente will be there to tell you what to think about the show, comrades! Until next time: socialism or death!

