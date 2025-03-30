Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson Season 1 Episode 8 Preview: Irene Adler Needs Watson's Help

Irene Adler needs Watson's help in tonight's episode of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring series, S01E08: "A Variant of Unknown Significance."

With the game officially set to afoot for one more season, we're back with our weekly preview of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson. After the return of Randall Park's Moriarty during last week's episode, S01E08: "A Variant of Unknown Significance" brings another familiar name from the "Holmesverse" onto our screens. Irene Adler's (Whoopie Van Raam) son is admitted to UHOP, bringing her into Watson's (Chestnut) world. Along with an official overview and image gallery, we also have an episode trailer and several sneak peeks previewing what you can expect tonight. In addition, we also have a look at what's to come with the official overview for the two-episode, two-part season finale, S01E12: "My Life's Work" (set for May 4th and May 11th).

Watson Ep. 8: "A Variant of Unknown Significance"; S01 Finale Previews

Watson Season 1 Episode 8 "A Variant of Unknown Significance": Watson (Morris Chestnut) runs into a brilliant con artist and an old friend of Sherlock Holmes, Irene Adler (Whoopie Van Raam) when her son Angus is admitted to UHOP for temporary paralysis. The fellows help Watson after he grows fond of Angus and pursue various leads to find a cure to his illness. Written by Anna Mackey and directed by Larry Teng.

Watson Season 1 Episode 12: "My Life's Work Part 1" and Episode 13: "My Life's Work Part 2" – When part of the team falls ill after becoming targets of a sinister plot, it becomes an all-hands-on-deck situation to save them before it's too late. Meanwhile, Watson (Morris Chestnut) announces a new ambitious project that he has been working on. Directed by Jeff Byrd (Part 1) & Kristin Lehman (Part 2), from stories by Sharon Moalem and Adam Samuel Goldman & Heather Ross (Part 1) and Sharon Moalem & Sallie Patrick (Part 2), and teleplays from Adam Samuel Goldman & Heather Ross (Part 1), Craig Sweeny & Teresa Tuan (Part 2).

Set seven months after the death of the titular character's friend and partner, Sherlock Holmes, at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson's old life isn't done with him, though – with Moriarty and Watson set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Along with Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, the network series also stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes – with Randall Park as Moriarty and Matt Berry as the voice of Sherlock Holmes. Craig Sweeny wrote the pilot and will showrun and executive produce the CBS series. In addition, Chestnut, Aaron Kaplan, Brian Morewitz for Kapital Entertainment, Sallie Patrick, and Shäron Moalem MD, PhD, will also serve as executive producers. Larry Teng will executive produce and direct the first episode, with the series stemming from CBS Studios.

