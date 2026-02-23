Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: wednesday

Wednesday Season 3 Production Begins; Winona Ryder & More Join Cast

Production is now underway on Netflix's Jenna Ortega-starring Wednesday Season 3, with some big casting news released earlier today.

Winona Ryder joins the cast for a Beetlejuice reunion, with Eva Green set as Aunt Ophelia.

Joanna Lumley becomes a series regular; new cast members include Chris Sarandon and Oscar Morgan.

Showrunners tease new secrets and characters at Nevermore Academy in the upcoming Netflix season.

We've got some big production and casting news to pass along regarding the third season of star/EP Jenna Ortega, director/EP Tim Burton, and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday. First up, production is officially underway, and with it comes a rundown of the upcoming season's cast. Noah B. Taylor (Bruno Yuson) will not be returning to the cast, while Joanna Lumley (Granmama Hester Frump) has been promoted to a series regular. Meanwhile, Winona Ryder will be having a "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" reunion, joining the cast as the recurring guest star Tabitha. In addition, Chris Sarandon (Dog Day Afternoon), Noah Taylor (Peaky Blinders), Oscar Morgan (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms), and Kennedy Moyer (Task) have joined the cast. Taylor will portray Cyrus, Morgan is set as Atticus, Moyer has been tapped to play Daisy, and Sarandon has been cast as Balthazar.

As for the rest of the cast, the third season will aslo include Emma Myers (Enid), Eva Green (Aunt Ophelia), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Evie Templeton (Agnes DeMille), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Billie Piper (Isadora Capri), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Sheriff Ritchie Santiago), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), and Fred Armisen recurring as Uncle Fester.

"It's our dark delight to fling open Nevermore Academy's gates once more as we begin production on Season Three," said Gough and Millar. "We thank our invincible cast and crew for their continued commitment to doom and gloom. To the fans, we appreciate your patience and ravenous online commentary – your twisted theories have inspired nightmares. This season, we welcome new students, new teachers, and excavate some long-rotting Addams Family secrets. Don't say you weren't warned." Director Tim Burton added, "I'm so excited to be back for Season 3, and it's great to be reunited with all of the original cast. The addition of some dear friends and past collaborators of mine – Winona, Eva, Chris, Noah…makes this season extra special. I feel very lucky."

Speaking with Variety at the Marrakech Film Festival back in November, Ortega touched on how much of a "beautiful actress" Green is, adding that they were "in the middle of the script process" for Season 3, so she was still feeling out what she's looking for when the Netflix series returns. "I'm thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of Wednesday as Aunt Ophelia," Green shared when the news was first announced. "This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world, I can't wait to bring my own touch of cuckoo-ness to the Addams family." Here's a look at what Ortega had to share about Green joining the cast and where things are at with Season 3:

Jenna Ortega says new #Wednesday cast member Eva Green is a "beautiful actress" and Season 3 is "in the middle of the script process." "I don't want to say too much, I'm sorry!" pic.twitter.com/6hZyhrNRCP — Variety (@Variety) November 29, 2025 Show Full Tweet

