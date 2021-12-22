Westworld Season 4: HBO Max 2022 Trailer Offers Series Return Preview

Not only is Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy's HBO series Westworld returning to screens this year with the fourth season, but viewers also got a brief preview of what's to come earlier today via HBO Max's 2022 trailer covering what to come for the new year. With Tessa Thompson's Charlotte/Dolores and Aaron Paul's Caleb prepping for a very serious face-off during the fourth season, the clip below (as you can see from the screencap) shows Paul's Caleb, Jeffrey Wright's Bernard, Ed Harris's Man in Black, and Thandiwe Newton's Maeve.

"You're going to see some new worlds that I think are really fun and you're going to see someone who I kidnapped from 'Reminiscence' [her new film] in a funny way," Joy revealed during an interview in August. Could viewers finally get Roman World and Medieval World? Or will the show go completely off the grid for new worlds? As for Joy's one-word teaser description for the season? The ominous-sounding (at least for humanity) "inversion." Here's a look at the full trailer released by HBO Max for what's to come in 2022, including Our Flag Means Death, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Peacemaker, and more:

The third season was well-received by viewers and critics alike, with NPR calling it "more entertaining than ever before." With Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, and more joined by newcomers Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, and Scott Mescudi, the series continued tracking the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin in a dark odyssey that begins in a world where every human appetite can be indulged. The most recent season explored questions about the nature of our reality, free will, and what makes us human. HBO's Westworld was created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who are executive producers alongside Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television and based on the film written by Michael Crichton.