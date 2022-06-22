Westworld Star James Marsden Offers Key Season 4 Questions to Consider

So the last time that we checked in with Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan's Westworld, Joy, Writer/EP Alison Schapker, and cast members Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, Angela Sarafyan, and Aurora Perrineau had taken to the stage of the ATX TV Festival to discuss the popular drama's upcoming fourth season as well as drop a few clues. But the biggest news was an appearance by James Marsden (Teddy), who is now confirmed to be returning to the series. But how? Sorry, but we have to offer up some old spoilers. In case you didn't know, Marsden's Teddy dies in the second season (we'll spare you the spoiler details). But then again, Wood's Dolores dies in the third season & now appears to be returning as someone named Christina. And while we're not sure how that's possible, it does set the stage for Marsden's return- though he tells EW that he would prefer to "remain a little mysterious about where you find me in the first episode, if at all." But here's a look at what Marsden could share…

"The themes of exploring human urges of violence and things like that are going to continue. And this season maybe we explore what the world looks like after Dolores set the humans and the robots free. Are they going to cooperate or are they going to vie for control? What happens when they vie for control? Will the hosts inherit these urges of violence?" Marsden explained, emphasizing how the season remains true to the show's core themes while also offering the next stage in those conversations. "Some of the basic things that we continue to explore on this show, and definitely in season 4 — we ask a lot of those questions. What happens next?" With the series to return for its fourth season this Sunday, June 26th, prepare to question the very nature of your reality with the official trailer for HBO's Westworld:

Now here's a look back at the highlights from the show's panel at ATX Television Festival:

Wood on her new character Christina: "She's a normal woman living in a big city just trying to make it as a writer. Nothing ever happens to her…I think that's all I can say." Wood developed her new character based on some of Joy's mannerisms and hand gestures. Noland added, "There's a girl named Christina and she's wonderful and she's just trying to make it in the big city…she's a writer, she dates…," with Wood adding, "It's slim pickings out there." In addition, Wood added, "We're in New York, Christina looks a lot like Evan Rachel Wood. Maybe not as maniacal and murdery as Dolores…"

Wright on Bernard's Story Arc: "It's all a rabbit hole inside of a rabbit hole and Bernard is going Alice again…A lot of unknowns. A lot of dust and a lot of mystery…that's pretty much my life."

When the series returns, it will be seven years later and Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) is on "a warrior's journey." Maeve & Caleb (Aaron Paul) have moved on with their lives after being freed by Delores. But can they find their place in a world that's still so very uncertain?

"To be honest we were very surprised they let us," said Joy about being able to film at the Hoover Dam, before Hemsworth joked, "And blow it up as well."

James Marsden Returns! "I'm so excited to be here and tell you nothing about Season 4," Marsden joked. "Sometimes you have to go away to come back. You learn to speak cryptically on this show," he added before teasing, "I'm very happy with where it's ending up."