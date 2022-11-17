Westworld Star Luke Hemsworth on "Disappointing" Cancellation News

Earlier this month, fans of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's sci-fi drama Westworld were shocked to learn that the fourth season finale would turn out to be its series finale, with Warner Bros. Discovery-owned HBO pulling the plug on a fifth & final season that was reportedly being negotiated over shortly before the news broke. One silver lining through it all is that it appears that Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris & Aaron Paul will be paid for the season based on the details of their pay-or-play deals for a fifth season. Series star Luke Hemsworth (Ashley Stubbs) shared his thoughts on the show ending ahead of the premiere of this brother Chris Hemsworth's Disney+ series Limitless.

As if the news wasn't bad enough, Hemsworth learned the news on his 42nd birthday ("I was like, 'F**k! Dammit!'") but is taking a "bigger picture" approach to the decision. "You hope these things go forever, but everyone's got their own reasons. I'm very thankful for my part in that series, and that journey was a big part of my life, but it was disappointing," Hemsworth explained. "The idea right from the start was to go full circle and come back to be about loops, to be about human beings and robots being stuck in that trajectory," Hemsworth continued. "Unfortunately, we get cut off, but it's the nature of the world. You can't get depressed about it. You move on, and it opens up new doors."

"Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step. We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers, and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television. It's been a thrill to join them on this journey," said an HBO rep in a statement that was released. "Making Westworld has been one of the highlights of our careers. We are deeply grateful to our extraordinary cast and crew for creating these indelible characters and brilliant worlds. We've been privileged to tell these stories about the future of consciousness – both human and beyond – in the brief window of time before our AI overlords forbid us from doing so," was how the statement read from Kilter Films. Nolan and Joy have a team-up with Amazon Studios (in association with Bethesda Game Studios & Bethesda Softworks) for a series adaptation of the "Fallout" video game franchise, where their current sci-ft drama-thriller The Peripheral premiered.

